Babar Azam record against India in T20: Babar Azam T20 record at Dubai International Stadium

Babar Azam record against India in T20: The SportsRush brings you the record of Babar Azam against India in T20I matches.

The form of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has been a thing of worry for the side, and he will again be the on the radar when Pakistan will be up against India in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Azam has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent batters, but he has managed to score just 19 runs in a couple of innings in Asia Cup 2022. The intent of Babar has also been under question due to his lower strike-rate. Former Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez has said that Babar should demote himself to number 3 and let Fakhar Zaman open.

“Fakhar should open. But it can only happen if Babar shows big heart as a captain and leaves his comfort zone to play at no 3 and emerge as a leader,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

Babar Azam record against India in T20

Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan’s batting, and he will again play an important part at the top for Pakistan in their Super 4 match against India. Azam played a crucial part in Pakistan’s huge victory over India in the last T20 World Cup, where Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets. Azam scored 68* runs in that game with help of 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Apart from that match, Azam has just played just one more T20I against India, which was on last Sunday. Azam managed to score just 10 runs in that match. So, Babar has just played a couple of T20I matches against India, where he has managed to score 68 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar provides the BIG breakthrough. Babar Azam departs for 10! #INDvPAK — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 28, 2022

Babar Azam T20 record at Dubai International Stadium

Azam has played a total of 10 T20Is at the Dubai International Stadium, and he possesses some incredible numbers. He has scored 456 T20I runs in Dubai at 57.00, with the help of 5 half-centuries. Although, the strike-rate has been just 120.00, and this is a thing of worry for him.

Azam has played a lot of PSL games in Dubai as well. In overall T20s, he has scored 1130 runs at 37.66, where 79 has been his highest score. Babar has scored 11 half-centuries in Dubai, but the issue is again around his strike-rate. Babar’s S/R in T20s in Dubai has been just 114.14.