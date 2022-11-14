“Bad news for the lad”: Stuart Broad rues Shaheen Afridi’s likely absence from England tour of Pakistan next month due to knee injury scare during T20 World Cup final

England fast bowler Stuart Broad is all heart for Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after the latter picked up a knee injury scare on Sunday, during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

For those unversed, Afridi was forced to leave the field at a crucial juncture in the grand finale when Pakistan were sensing a comeback after their brief period of disciplined bowling post the 10-Over mark of the England chase.

However, with 41 runs required off the last 5 Overs, the left-arm pacer walked off after bowling a discomforting first delivery which, as admitted by his skipper Babar Azam later, cost his side a tad to make a comeback into the match.

The cause for the above mentioned effect occurred during the 13th Over, when Afridi landed awkwardly before grazing his right knee while taking a reverse-cup catch at long-off to dismiss Harry Brook.

A right knee injury was the reason which had kept him out of Cricketing action since July this year till the commencement of the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Stuart Broad rues Shaheen Afridi’s likely absence from England tour of Pakistan

Stuart Broad expressed his disappointment on Afridi’s aforementioned knee discomfort which might well keep him out of action during England’s tour to Pakistan, and even New Zealand’s tour following soon after in December 2022.

Broad appreciated the 22-year-old for his dedication and courage to even try to bowl another delivery after aggravating his knee injury concern.

Wow. Bad news for the lad. & proves how brave & dedicated he is to even try & bowl another ball in the Final! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 14, 2022

Pakistan will play a three-match Test series against England beginning December 1, which will be followed by two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand from December 27 onwards.

Shaheen Afridi injury update

As per a latest update to his knee discomfort, Afridi has been advised two weeks of rehabilitation after his scans on Monday revealed no injury to his knee.

As per Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, the left-arm quick’s discomfort was the result of ‘a forced knee flexion whilst landing’, and he can return to action post the rehab routine.

It remains to be seen whether he will be available for the home Tests against England or not.