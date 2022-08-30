BAN vs AFG today match pitch report of Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

BAN vs AFG today match pitch report of Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Sharjah will host the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh will go head to head against Afghanistan in the 3rd league game of the Asia Cup 2022. Bangladesh will start their campaign from this match, whereas Afghanistan will look to get register their second win. A win in this match will seal the super-4 place for the Afghanistan side.

Bangladesh have re-appointed Shakib al Hasan as their captain, and he will play a key part in this game with both bat and the ball. Mustafizur Rahman will lead the pace attack of the side, whereas they have some quality spinners too. Afghanistan will again rely on their bowling attack to dominate Bangladesh.

BAN vs AFG today match pitch report of Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at Sharjah has been a tough one for the batters. This is to note that the boundaries at this very stadium are very very small, and it is very easy to hit sixes here, but still the batters have generally struggled to get going at this very ground.

The slowish nature of the surface has encouraged the teams to bat first at this ground as the pitch gets slow as the match goes on here. This pitch has been supportive for the spinners, as the low and slow nature will trouble the batters, whereas they will be able to turn the balls as well.

With spinners like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shakib al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, etc playing in this match, the batters are definitely going to have a tough time batting on this wicket. Both teams will look at bat first after winning the toss as out of 25 T20Is played here, 15 matches have been won by the teams batting first.

The average 1st innings score in T20Is and T20 domestics here is 150 and 155 runs, respectively. These records suggests that despite having shorter boundaries, the run-scoring has not been easy.