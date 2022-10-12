Weather in Sylhet: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium weather forecast for IND W vs Thailand W Asia Cup 2022 semi final

Weather in Sylhet: The first semi-final of Women’s Asia Cup between India and Thailand will take place in less than 12 hours from now.

Knock-out matches, especially as fickle and unpredictable as in the T20 format, should not be discounted in terms of teams’ strength on paper. However, team India will undoubtedly start as the sure shot favourites to win the first semi-final of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to take place on Thursday (October 13), at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Topping the points table with 5 wins out of 6 round-robin league matches, team India looked like facing defending champions Bangladesh in tomorrow’s semi-final clash. However, with the Bangladesh versus UAE match getting washed out due to rain, it were the Thailand women, who managed to make it through to the final-four with 6 points, as against Bangladesh’s 5.

Had Bangladesh won their last round-robin match against UAE, they would have made it through to the semi-final with 6 points, owing to a better Net Run Rate (NRR) against Thailand.

It is worth of a mention, that the highlight of Thailand women’s journey so far in the tournament, has been their maiden T20I win against Pakistan a week ago, which helped them go past Bangladesh ultimately.

However, having lost against India earlier by 9 wickets after being bowled out on a paltry 37, they will have to come up with something spectacular to make it through to the grand finale.

Weather in Sylhet

With the match scheduled to take place at 08:30 am (local time), there is in fact a forecast of rain at around 07:00 am, as per Accuweather.

However, there is no prediction of further rain from the next hour onwards, cloudy conditions are set to remain a constant throughout the remaining hours of the semi-final.

It is worth of a mention that the aforementioned Bangladesh v/s. UAE encounter was washed out with the match scheduled to start early morning at this venue last Tuesday.

Having said that, the match is expected to start on time amid overcast conditions tomorrow, iff the expected downpour earlier doesn’t make the outfield wet enough.