India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch INDW vs SLW Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Telecast Channel in India: Sri Lankan women have reached an Asia Cup final after 14 years.

Defending a modest target of 122 during the semi-final against Pakistan, and staring at a likely defeat until at least the 18th Over of the chase, Sri Lanka made a stellar comeback during the final 15 minutes, to ultimately prevail by 1 run, and reach the grand finale of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022; their first in the championship since the 2008 edition.

The Indians, on the other hand, were not threatened one bit by the Thailand women, as they registered a thumping, one-sided, 74-run victory during the first semi-final earlier on Thursday.

India and Sri Lanka will now lock horns for the Asian supremacy title 2022, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, during the round-robin stage of the tournament, India had defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs, after posting 150/6 on the board in their 20 Overs.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will certainly start as favourites to lift the title on Saturday, while Sri Lanka will look to surprise the cricketing fraternity by playing to their potential best, akin the men’s side, who lifted the men’s Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan last month.

The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 grand finale will begin from 01:00 pm onwards (IST). As has been the case during all the matches so far in the tournament, the final too would be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India.

The exact channels on which one can watch the clash is Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Online users will be able to live stream the grand finale on the Star network’s application Disney+Hotstar, although with a paid subscription. No other channel or app will provide with the live broadcast of the contest.