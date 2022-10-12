“Bang”: Marcus Stoinis sweeps Adil Rashid for 83-metre six in AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I at Manuka Oval

Marcus Stoinis played a brilliant slog sweep on Adil Rashid’s delivery for a maximum in the 2nd T20I between Australia and England.

After losing the 1st T20I by a close margin in Perth, the Australian team is looking to win the 2nd T20I in Canberra in order to stay alive in the series. The 1st T20I was a run-scoring affair, but Canberra’s pitch is a little different from the surface in Perth.

After opting to bowl first, the Aussie bowlers made a brilliant start, and the star opening duo of Alex Hales & Jos Buttler went home early. Dawid Malan was back at his number 3 slot, and he made a brilliant half-century. Malan scored 82 runs in 49 balls to guide England to a total of 178-7.

Chasing the target of 179 runs, Australia lost 4 wickets for 91 runs. David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell got out early, whereas Marcus Stoinis played some great shots in his innings before getting out.

Marcus Stoinis sweeps Adil Rashid for 83-metre six

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got off the mark with a brilliant maximum on Adil Rashid’s delivery. The required run rate was going high, and Stoinis knew that he will have to attack from the very first ball. Stoinis came to the crease after the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell.

Adil Rashid was bowling the 9th over for the English side, and Stoinis smashed him for a six on the 3rd ball. Rashid bowled a fuller delivery, and Stoinis slog-swept it over the mid-wicket for a 83-metre six. However, he could not play a big knock and got out on the delivery of Sam Curran after scoring 22 runs in 13 balls.

Stoinis made his return to the Australian side after an injury in the last match, and he looked in great touch. He smashed 35 runs in just 15 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 2 boundaries. In the last T20 World Cup, Stoinis played an important part in the lower order in Australia’s title-winning campaign.