Bangladesh cricket coaching staff: List of Bangladesh’s coach and support staff for South Africa tour

Bangladesh cricket coaching staff: A couple of former South African cricketers are part of Bangladesh’s coaching staff.

After nine ODIs across 20 years, Bangladesh have finally managed to register their first-ever ODI victory in South Africa. Having also defeated them during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval, Bangladesh now have two consecutive ODI victories (both away from home) against them.

Put in to bat by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (31) in Centurion yesterday, Bangladesh posted 314/7 in 50 overs on the back of individual half-centuries by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (77) and batters Yasir Ali (50) and Litton Das (50).

In the second innings, Taskin Ahmed (10-1-36-3) and Shoriful Islam (8-0-47-2) picked early wickets to make early inroads into the South African batting lineup. Batters Rassie van der Dussen (86) and David Miller (79) did try to prevent a South African loss but it wasn’t to be as Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9-0-61-4) picked four wickets in the third powerplay.

Year of miracles continue for Bangladesh January: Beating world champions New Zealand in a Test in their backyard, for the 1st time. #NZvBAN February: Recovered from 45-6 against Afghanistan. #BANvAFG March: Beating South Africa in their backyard for the 1st time. #SAvBAN — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 18, 2022

Bangladesh cricket coaching staff for South Africa tour

Currently playing their sixth bilateral ODI series against the Proteas, it is also the first time when Bangladesh have won the first match to gain a 1-0 lead.

While it would be too early to come to a conclusion but it seems that the recent inclusion of a couple of former South African cricketers in Bangladesh’s coaching staff has started to work for them. Or at least, this victory provides an early sign of the same.

Readers must note that legendary South African fast bowler Allan Donald (replaced former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson) and former all-rounder Albie Morkel were roped in as fast-bowling and power-hitting coaches by BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) earlier this month.

With Donald and Morkel joining Bangladesh’s cricket coaching staff already comprising of a South African in Russell Domingo as head coach, Bangladesh have enough acumen to leave a mark on this tour of South Africa.

List of Bangladesh’s coach and support staff for South Africa tour

Team director – Khaled Mahmud

Head coach – Russell Domingo

Batting coach – Jamie Siddons

Power-hitting coach – Albie Morkel

Fast-bowling coach – Allan Donald

Spin-bowling coach – Rangana Herath

Fielding coach – Shane McDermott