Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG Chattogram ODI?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st BAN vs AFG ODI.

With multiple players from both the teams coming on the back of respective Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League stints, they will now lock horns against each other in the first ODI of Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium tomorrow.

Having last played an ODI against each other during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Southampton, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will resume their ODI rivalry after more than 30 months.

In eight ODIs against each other till date, Bangladesh have a slight 5-3 lead. Among the four ODIs in Bangladesh, both the hosts and visitors have won twice each.

Set to host an ODI after more than a year, Chattogram will be hosting Afghanistan for the first time in an ODI on Wednesday. Bangladesh, who have played 20 ODIs at this venue thus far, have won 13 and lost seven over the years.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh

Continuing with a latest trend, international cricket in Bangladesh will once again not be available for television viewing in India. Hence, Indian fans will have to do with a streaming platform to follow Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2022.

Digital mode of viewing isn’t novel for the Indian fans as they have been consuming international cricket in New Zealand, West Indies and Ireland via streaming platforms in the recent years.

Streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming this series at a nominal price. Unlike recent times, Fan Code have made a provision for a one-match pass. Interested fans can buy the same on the website or mobile application of FanCode by paying INR 9 (53% discounted price). On the other hand, Indian fans who wish to buy a pass for the whole series (three ODIs and two T20Is), will have to pay a 51% discounted price of INR 49.

As far as the Bangladeshi fans are concerned, they will be able to follow Chattogram ODIs on T Sports. There’s also a strong possibility of the matches being live streamed on the YouTube channel of T Sports.

Date – 23/02/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 10:30 AM (India) and 11:00 AM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Not available (India) and T Sports (Bangladesh).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and T Sports YouTube channel (Bangladesh).