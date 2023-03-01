Bangladesh vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch BAN vs ENG Mirpur ODI?

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has won the toss and chose to bat in the first ODI against England in Mirpur today. Playing an international match after almost seven months, Iqbal is one of three changes made by the hosts to the combination which played the third ODI against India last year.

Other than the skipper, batter Najmul Hossain Shanto and spinner Taijul Islam are playing this match in place of batter Yasir Ali and fast bowler Ebadot Hossain.

Touring Bangladesh after a six-year gap, England don’t have the services of all their first-choice cricketers but, as defending champions, will still possess a significant challenge in front of the home team throughout this three-match series.

Playing an ODI exactly after a month, England have made a total of four changes to the Playing XI which faced South Africa in Kimberley. Batters Phil Salt, James Vince and Will Jacks and fast bowler Mark Wood have been handed opportunities in place of batters Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, all-rounder Sam Curran and pacer Reece Topley.

Bangladesh vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and England

England’s tour of Bangladesh 2023 is not available for television viewing in India in a sad state of affairs. Not the first time when no television channel has expressed interest in international cricket being played in Bangladesh, one really would’ve liked to see the English team’s performance in a country where touring sides have lost in the recent years.

That said, streaming platform FanCode is streaming the series in India. Interested fans, who don’t already have a FanCode subscription, can buy the same for INR 89. While no discount is available this time round, this series pass will be valid for both the ODI and T20I series.

Fans in England will be able to watch this tour on tried and tested Sky Sports. Gazi TV and T-Sports, meanwhile, will continue to broadcast home matches in Bangladesh. Fans living in other territories are suggested to go through the YouTube channel of Rabbitholebd to follow this series.

Who’s awake then? ⛅️ It’s matchday in Mirpur and the boys are in the building… Let’s go! 👊 pic.twitter.com/fvI1OTpsZ7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 1, 2023

Date – 01/03/2023 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 06:00 AM (England), 11:30 AM (India) and 12:00 PM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Sky Sports (England) and Gazi TV & T-Sports (Bangladesh).

Online platform – FanCode (India), Rabbithole App (Bangladesh) and Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel (Rest of the World).