“I am not a big fan of Maths”: MS Dhoni wants CSK to enjoy IPL without taking pressure of 2022 playoffs

MS Dhoni wants CSK to enjoy IPL 2022: The captain of defending champions spoke in his usual unaltered manner regarding the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni described their latest 91-run victory against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai as a “perfect game”. In what is their fourth win of the season, Chennai have moved above the ninth position on the IPL 2022 points table after a long time.

Having scored their fourth 200+ innings total after being asked to bat first by Delhi captain Rishabh Pant, CSK played even better in the second innings as they dismissed the opposition for 117 in 17.4 overs.

“It really helps. It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early. It was a perfect game. The batters did really well. It was a toss where we wanted to win and field first, but in the heart, I was fine to lose the toss. Everybody contributed a bit,” Dhoni told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

MS Dhoni wants CSK to enjoy IPL 2022 without taking pressure of playoffs

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 18th over, Dhoni scored 21* (8) with the help of a four and two sixes to power Super Kings to 208/6 in 20 overs. It was only on the second delivery that Dhoni stepped out to hit a thumping six off Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

“I don’t like going in and hitting straightaway. But with only 12 deliveries left, if a few of us contribute with scores of eight off two, it helps. But scoring just two or three runs doesn’t help,” Dhoni added.

In what wasn’t the first time, Dhoni sounded unaffected by IPL 2022 playoffs qualification scenario around him. Instead, the 40-year old player distanced himself from the pressure of noting down permutations and combinations or calculating Net Run Rate during the ongoing business end of the tournament.

“I am not a big fan of maths. Even in school I wasn’t good at it [smiles]. Thinking of the NRR [Net Run Rate] doesn’t help. You just want to enjoy the IPL,” Dhoni mentioned.

“When two other teams are playing, you don’t want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game. If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don’t it’s not the end of the world.”