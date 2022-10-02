Guwahati Cricket Stadium weather now: Hourly weather report of Guwahati Barsapara Stadium IND vs SA 2nd T20

Guwahati Cricket Stadium weather now: The SportsRush brings you the weather report of the Guwahati for the IND vs SA 2nd T2oI.

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is set to host its first T20I match after a span of almost five years. Two heavyweight teams in India and South Africa are to face each other in the 2nd match of the 3-match series. After a bowling-friendly Trivandrum track, the fans may expect some runs in this match

Both teams have some of the best T20 players in their ranks, and they can produce a great match here in Guwahati. After an abysmal performance in the last match, the South African side would want to bounce back here. India would want to seal the series in this match as well.

However, there is a forecast of rain for this match, and the fans will pray that the weather stays clear during the game. Let’s have a look at the weather forecast of Guwahati for the 2nd T20I match.

Guwahati Cricket Stadium weather now

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is hosting just its 2nd T20I match, but the weather can be a barrier for this match. In the last T20I series between India and Australia, the teams were forced to play an 8-over match in Nagpur.

According to Accuweather, the forecast of Guwahati is not that great for a game of cricket, and there are chances of rain throughout the match hours. It is not raining in Guwahati at the moment, but the forecast changes in the evening. The chances of rain go as high as 53%.

The chances of rain are very high ahead of the match at around 5 pm, but it goes down when the match starts. However, rain is predicted in the later hours of the match as well. So, we can see some halts due to rain throughout the match. The temperature will vary from 26 degrees to 32 degrees.

Hourly weather report of Guwahati Barsapara Stadium

5 pm: 51% chances of rain

6 pm: 47% chances of rain

7 pm: 34% chances of rain

8 pm: 34% chances of rain

9 pm: 37% chances of rain

10 pm: 49% chances of rain

11 pm: 53% chances of rain

The following rain percentages during the match hours are not that enouraging. Although, the drainage system in this stadium is decent, and if the rain permits, the ground can be ready for the match.