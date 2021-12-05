Why is Marcus Stoinis not playing today’s BBL 2021-22 match vs Sydney Sixers?

Marcus Stoinis not playing: Melbourne Stars will be taking the field without their premier opening batter in BBL 2021-22 season opener.

During the first match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in Sydney, Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has won the toss and chose to field.

On the back of winning just five and losing eight matches in the last season, Stars had failed to qualify for the playoffs due to their seventh position on the points table. Sixers, on the other hand, had registered their second consecutive title victory by defeating Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final of BBL 10.

First bat flip of #BBL11 goes to the Stars ⭐ they’re having a bowl! pic.twitter.com/HbGkibZVEX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 5, 2021

Why is Marcus Stoinis not playing vs Sydney Sixers?

Playing on their home ground at the Sydney Cricket Ground in BBL 2021-22 season opener, Sixers would be hoping to start on a winning note today.

A shot in the arm for Sydney before even a ball has been bowled is around the unavailability of Stars opening batter Marcus Stoinis for this match. It was after the bat flip that Stars’ tweeted with respect to Stoinis missing this match due to an injury. The exact nature of the injury hasn’t been revealed though.

An injury to Marcus Stoinis has ruled him out of tonight’s match 😩 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 5, 2021

Having scored 2,127 runs in 71 T20s across six seasons at an average and strike rate of 37.98 and 131.95 respectively with the help of a century and four 14 half-centuries, Stoinis is Stars’ highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

Sydney Sixers Playing 11: 1) Josh Philippe (wk) 2) James Vince 3) Moises Henriques (c) 4) Daniel Hughes 5) Jordan Silk 6) Daniel Christian 7) Tom Curran 8) Sean Abbott 9) Hayden Kerr 10) Chris Jordan 11) Steve OKeefe

Melbourne Stars Playing 11: 1) Joe Clarke 2) Peter Nevill (wk) 3) Nick Larkin 4) Glenn Maxwell (c) 5) Hilton Cartwright 6) Beau Webster 7) Sam Rainbird 8) Samuel Elliott 9) Brody Couch 10) Adam Zampa 11) Syed Faridoun