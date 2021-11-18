Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK Dhaka T20I?

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st BAN vs PAK T20I.

Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2021, the second international bilateral series right after the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021, will commence with the first T20I to be played in Dhaka tomorrow.

As far as playing bilateral T20Is in Bangladesh is concerned, Pakistan have played only two one-off matches is Bangladesh in 2011 and 2015 respectively. Set to tour Bangladesh after half-a-decade, this is the first time when Pakistan will be playing a three-match series there.

The hosts, who have registered T20I series victories against Australia and New Zealand at home earlier this year, would want to make it three in a row. Having said that, it won’t be easy for them against an in-form Pakistani side due to two reasons – a) poor current form and b) absence of many first-choice players.

Pakistan, who have lost both their T20Is to Bangladesh in Bangladesh, just need to play according to their potential to prevent another defeat away from home. A formidable force in the T20 World Cup until the knockouts, Pakistan are the clear favourites in this series.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

As has been the case during international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Ireland in the last year or so, international cricket in Bangladesh continues to not be available for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2021 at a nominal price. Hence, Indian fans comfortable with online streaming will get to follow this series without much discomfort.

Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (three T20Is and two Tests), will have to pay INR 59 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. It is worth mentioning that the same is a 41% discounted price and that there’s no pass for just the first T20I tomorrow.

As far as the fans in Bangladesh are concerned, they will be able to watch Dhaka T20Is on Gazi TV. Talking about the Pakistani fans back home, they will be able to follow the series on PTV Sports. Willow TV, on the other hand, will be televising these three T20Is for audiences in USA and Canada.

Date – 19/11/2021.

Match start Time – 01:30 PM (India), 02:00 PM (local) and 01:00 PM (Pakistan).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Gazi TV (Bangladesh) and PTV Sports (Pakistan).

Online platform – FanCode (India).