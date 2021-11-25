Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK Chattogram Test?

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st BAN vs PAK Test.

The second leg of Pakistan’s ongoing tour of Bangladesh will kick-start from tomorrow in the form of the first of the two-match Test series in Chattogram.

Hosting Pakistan for a Test series for only the fourth time, Bangladesh continue to find for an elusive Test victory against Pakistan. As was the case in the recently concluded three-match T20I series, Bangladesh will be without their first-choice players namely Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have named a star-studded 12-member squad a day before the match. In addition to their stellar head-to-head record against Bangladesh, Pakistan also haven’t lost a Test in the Asian conditions since 2018.

Pakistan 12-member squad for Chattogram Test – Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan, Abdullah Shafique.

On to the next assignment, gearing up for the test series #BANvPAK 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/49O51vZwGw — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 24, 2021

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

As has been the case during international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Ireland in the last year or so, international cricket in Bangladesh continues to not be available for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2021 at a nominal price. Hence, Indian fans comfortable with online streaming will get to follow this series without much discomfort.

Fans, who hadn’t bought a FanCode pass for the T20I series but wish to buy one for these two Tests, will have to pay INR 19 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. It is worth mentioning that the same is a 62% discounted price. For those who had bought a pass before the T20I series, they don’t need to buy one now.

As far as the fans in Bangladesh are concerned, they will be able to watch Chattogram Test on Gazi TV. Talking about the Pakistani fans back home, they will be able to follow the Test series on PTV Sports.

Date – 26/11/2021 (Friday) – 30/11/2021 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India), 10:00 PM (local) and 09:00 PM (Pakistan).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Gazi TV (Bangladesh) and PTV Sports (Pakistan).

Online platform – FanCode (India).