Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 head to head record: BAN vs ZIM head to head in T20 history

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup match.

The 28th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Brisbane tomorrow. Last of the seven venues for this World Cup, the iconic Gabba will be hosting the first of its four matches in the tournament.

Ninth and 11th ranked teams respectively in MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings, Bangladesh would’ve generally been considered as the better T20I team in comparison to Zimbabwe. Having said that, Craig Ervine and his men have quashed all past reputation in their attempt to build a whole new chapter in their cricketing history.

Zimbabwe, who’ve won 12 T20Is (out of 21) in 2022 as compared to Bangladesh’s five victories (out of 18), have won three out of their last five T20Is against this opposition.

Having registered a 2-1 series victory against Bangladesh less than three months ago, Zimbabwe would be full of confidence on the back of their third position among Group 2 teams. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are not only at a position lower than Zimbabwe but also have a lower NRR (Net Run Rate).

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 19

Matches won by BAN: 12

Matches won by ZIM: 7

Matches played at a neutral venue: 0 (BAN 0, ZIM 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (BAN 0, ZIM 0)

BAN average score against ZIM: 159

ZIM average score against BAN: 153

Most runs for BAN: 298 (Soumya Sarkar)

Most runs for ZIM: 230 (Wessly Madhevere)

Most wickets for BAN: 22 (Mustafizur Rahman)

Most wickets for ZIM: 10 (Luke Jongwe)

Most catches for BAN: 8 (Soumya Sarkar)

Most catches for ZIM: 9 (Sikandar Raza)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).