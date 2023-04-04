Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati Pitch Report for RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match

Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings in the eighth league match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium. This is the first-ever IPL match in Guwahati, and it is certainly a very big occasion for the city. The Royals will play a couple of their home matches here.

After an emphatic win in the first match, Rajasthan Royals would want to win consecutive matches. The batting duo of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will again be vital in this team’s success. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is also showing some great signs at the top. This team’s bowling unit looks like one of the bests in the tournament.

Punjab Kings also won their first match, and they will be bolstered by the return of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. In batting, captain Shikhar Dhawan along with Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be very important for the side. The all-round duo of Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza will also play a significant role in this match.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati Pitch Report for RR vs PBKS

This stadium has not hosted a lot of matches, but based on what we have seen, this track is a batting beauty. India and South Africa played a T20I here last year, where India scored 237/3 and won the match by a margin of just 16 runs in the end.

The new ball bowlers can get some movement in the initial overs, but apart from this, there is no help for them. A flat and fresh track is expected in this match which will offer an even amount of bounce. The batters will be able to play their shots convincingly, and once placed in the gap, it will be difficult for the fielders to stop the ball.

The boundaries of this ground are quite small as well, and the batters can easily clear the boundary ropes here. Considering the quality of batters in both teams, this can be a high-scoring contest. Both teams would be looking to bowl first upon winning the toss here.