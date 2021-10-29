BBL 11: 39-years old Fawad Ahmed gets career lifeline by Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League

BBL 11: Adelaide Strikers handed a career lifeline to 39-years old spinner Fawad Ahmed by proving him a one-year contract.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is set to start from 5th December 2021. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will be up against Melbourne Stars in the first game of the season. Teams have started finalizing their squads for the upcoming campaign.

When Perth Scorchers did not offer Fawad Ahmed a new deal, it was a bit of surprise. Ahmed was the leading spinner of the Scorchers last season, where he scalped 16 wickets with the ball. It was assumed that the career of the 39-year old veteran spinner is finished in the Australian domestic circuit.

Fawad also expressed his frustration earlier about not getting a new deal with the Perth Scorchers. “I was really, really upset with the way it ended. I was still expecting another year,” Fawad said.

“If you take those three (bad) games out of the 17, I think my performance (in BBL|10) was amazing.”

“I didn’t want to end my career in Australia like that.”

Some of the other BBL players also expressed their frustrations about the same in the past. Chris Green and Ben Dunk went to Twitter and appreciated the veteran leg-spinner.

Gutted to see my good friend @bachaji23 not part of the upcoming @BBL Still one of the best leg spinners currently playing the game. Feel like we are missing out on having one of the most successful spinners in the world playing in our local competition https://t.co/vUPowLiuTq — Chris Green (@chrisgreen_93) September 30, 2021

I can’t believe this!! Surely any team wanting to win the @BBL would snap this guy up! He’s a gun. “@SixersBBL has entered the chat” https://t.co/D21sQ3NVlC — ben dunk (@bendunk51) October 2, 2021

BBL 11: Fawad Ahmed signs with Adelaide Strikers

When it was looking like Ahmed might have played his last BBL game, Adelaide Strikers arrived as saviors. The Adelaide Strikers have signed the veteran spinner on a one-year contract. It is a surprising move as they already have two leg-spinners with Rashid Khan and Liam O’Connor.

Fawad Ahmed is Adelaide’s last signing of the season, which means they will go in this season with just two overseas. Rashid Khan has been Adelaide’s mainstay, whereas George Garton will be making his BBL debut this season.

A fourth club for Fuz!! At 39yo, Fawad Ahmed has found a new home for #BBL11 at the @StrikersBBL pic.twitter.com/jkvqLvxQl5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) October 28, 2021

This will be Fawad’s fourth BBL club, after Renegades, Thunder, and Scorchers. Ahmed also thanked the Adelaide Strikers for providing him an opportunity.

“The ball is coming out really well at the moment and I am thankful to the Strikers for this opportunity,” Fawad said.

“Adelaide Oval is a special place to play cricket and the wicket always spins so I’m really looking forward to playing home games there.”

It will be interesting to see if Rashid Khan and Fawad Ahmed get to play together in the playing eleven.