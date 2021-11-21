BBL 11: English pacer Brydon Carse ruled out of Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers due to knee injury

BBL 11: Brydon Carse got injured just after 24 hours of his signing news and will now miss the Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers received a blow when their new recruit Brydon Carse was ruled out of the BBL 11. Just after 24 hours of the announcement, Carse suffered a serious knee injury. He tore the cartilage of his right knee while training for the English Lions at the Gold Coast. Carse will now head home and will miss both the Lions tour and the BBL.

Carse managed to play for England this season, where he scalped six wickets in three ODIs. Upon his signing, Carse was pretty excited for his maiden BBL stint with the Perth Scorchers.

“The Scorchers have been one of the top teams in the Big Bash for a number of years and to have the opportunity to play at Optus stadium in front of Scorchers fans will be special,” Carse said on his signing.

“The squad has a lot of depth in all departments and I’m very confident that we can go all the way – it’s exciting.”

But sadly, he won’t be able to don the orange in BBL 11.

BBL 11: Perth Scorchers starts looking for a replacement

Perth Scorchers will miss their key players like Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, and Josh Inglis due to Ashes and Australia-A duties. They were already lacking the options, and the injury to Brydon Carse will not help them.

Kade Harvey, WA Cricket general manager of High Performance has spoken on Carse’s situation.

“It’s a real shame for Brydon on the eve of the tournament. We wish him all the best and hope he makes a speedy recovery,” Harvey said.

“We are exploring our options to source a replacement player for the tournament which gets underway (for the Scorchers) from Wednesday, December 8.”

Colin Munro and Laurie Evans are the overseas singers of Perth Scorchers, and they can still add one more option.