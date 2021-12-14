BBL 2021-22: Lloyd Pope replaces injured Ben Manenti in Sydney Sixers squad for BBL 11

BBL 2021-22: Leg-spinner Lloyd Pope has replaced Ben Manenti, who will miss the rest of the tournament due to an injury.

Sydney Sixers’ spinner Ben Manenti is ruled out of the ongoing BBL 11 season. Manenti is not a big name, but he has played a significant part in Sydney’s two-title win. He has always been the second spinner to Steve O’Keefe in the side. Ben Manenti is famous for his economical bowling and is a cunny bowler. Moises Henriques has described this as a “big blow” for the side.

“He’s (Manenti) been fantastic for us, and I know he doesn’t play every game because of how tough it is for spots, but every game he does play he does well,” Henriques said.

“He’s learning so much off Steve (O’Keefe), and I think they’ve got a terrific little partnership going. They communicate really well, and so does Lloyd.”

BBL 2021-22: Lloyd Pope replaces Ben Manenti in Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers have added Lloyd Pope to their squad for the game against Melbourne Stars. Lloyd emerged into the scene after the 2018 U-19 world cup. This is Pope’s 4th season as a Sydney player, and he has just played a handful of games. Pope will face the likes of Stoinis, Maxwell, and Russel against Melbourne Stars, he has talked about that aspect.

“I don’t know if I match up too well, they’re some of the best players in the world,” Pope said.

“They’re really cool players to bowl against and it’s a great spectacle at the MCG. I’d relish the opportunity if I get to play against those guys.”

Mr X is in! Lloyd Pope has replaced Ben Dwarshuis for the @SixersBBL #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/lRKwQxrmWy — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2021

Steve O’Keefe has been a mentor to both Ben Manenti and Lloyd Pope in the Sixers squad. Pope has named Steve O’Keefe as an important part of his development.

“He’s (O’Keefe) an absolute genius,” Pope said.

“He teaches me so many different things and we work together at training all the time so I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

“We talk a lot about the tactics of the game, that’s where his biggest weapon is, I feel.”

Sydney Sixers will face Melbourne Stars at the MCG on 15 December 2021.