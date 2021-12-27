“I’m really looking forward to picking his brain”: Lloyd Pope expresses his excitement to play with Shadab Khan in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Sydney Sixers’ spinner Lloyd Pope has expressed his excitement to play with Shadab Khan in the Big Bash League.

The Sydney Sixers are aiming for their third straight BBL title, and they are looking in great form this season. They have won five of their six games in the tournament so far. Josh Phillipe is the highest run-scorer of the tournament, whereas Moises Henriques is the 2nd highest.

Sydney Sixers certainly have some challenges ahead of them. Tom Curran is ruled out due to an injury, whereas Chris Jordan has also gone home. The spin stocks of the Sydney Sixers have also dealt a blow. Ben Manenti is ruled out of the tournament, whereas Steve O’Keefe is also injured. Sydney Sixers have signed Shadab Khan, and he should make his debut in the next game against Brisbane Heat.

BBL 2021-22: Lloyd Pope wants to pick Shadab Khan’s brain with Sydney Sixers

Lloyd Pope, who is currently the leading spinner of the Sixers is excited to play with Shadab Khan. Sydney Sixers will be Shadab’s second BBL team after the Brisbane Heat. Shadab played for Brisbane Heat in BBL 07, where he scalped two wickets in three games.

“It’s really exciting for us to add another really experienced international player to our side,” Pope said.

“I had a bit of a chat with him, from two metres away while he had his mask on. It was a bit funny.”

“I’m really looking forward to picking his brain and seeing what he has to offer.”

Shadab’s arrival may push Lloyd Pope on the bench, but Pope wants to play at least a couple of games with Shadab. Steve O’Keefe’s injury seriousness is still not out yet, and Pope wants to make the most of the opportunities.

“It’d be awesome if I get to play a couple of games with him. I’ve watched his stuff for Pakistan and in the Big Bash,” Pope said.

“He’s a really interesting bowler.”

“We’ll see what happens with SOK (O’Keefe).”

“Who knows, I’m just really excited to see him hopefully take some wickets for the Sixers.”

The Sydney Sixers will face Brisbane Heat next on 29 December 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.