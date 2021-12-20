BBL 2021-22: Sydney Thunder sign Pakistan’s pacer Mohammad Hasnain for ongoing Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: Sydney Thunder have signed Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain for the ongoing Big Bash League season.

Sydney Thunder have signed Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain for the ongoing BBL 11 season. He will join the already filled pace bowling options of the Thunder side. The Thunder already have pacers like Saqib Mahmood, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Tremain, and Brendan Doggett.

BBL 2021-22: Sydney Thunder sign Mohammad Hasnain

This will be Mohammad Hasnain’s first BBL stint. He has played for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, whereas he also had a CPL stint with Trinbago Knight Riders. Ben Cutting, who has played for Quetta alongside Hasnain has praised his arrival in the team.

“He bowls fast; easily at 150 km/h,” said Cutting.

“He’s a lovely young kid, and his team back home is keen for him to learn about the game and to also come out here and bowl fast.”

“Muhammad is going to love bowling in Australia. We have faster pitches and bigger boundaries – conditions that are far more conducive to bowling fast than they are in Pakistan.”

“I have no doubt he’s going to enjoy the experience, and I know he’ll be a tremendous addition to Sydney Thunder’s squad.”

The @ThunderBBL‘s fast bowling stocks just got EVEN BETTER! 🤯 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/56t0GTmDQz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2021

Mohammad Hasnain T20 Records

Hasnain made his T20 debut in 2019, at the age of just 19. He also became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket. He achieved this feat against Sri Lanka. Hasnain has clocked 151 km/h, whereas he has clocked 151.1 km/h for Trinbago Knight Riders. Mohammad Hasnain has scalped 85 T20 wickets in his career, and he is famous for his swing bowling too.

Michael Klinger, CNSW Head of Male Cricket, has also praised the arrival of Hasnain in BBL.

“He’s a fast bowler who bowls with extreme pace and has fantastic T20 skills and variations,” said Klinger ahead of Hasnain’s arrival.

“At such a young age he’s already taken a T20I hattrick for Pakistan, and he’s performed well for Quetta in the Pakistan Super League.”