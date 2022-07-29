INDW vs AUSW live on which channel: Where to watch Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games free streaming app

INDW vs AUSW live on which channel: The SportsRush brings you the broadcast details of the India W vs Australia W match.

Australia Women and India Women are up against each other in the opening game of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India won the toss and opted to bat first, where Harmanpreet Kaur said that the wickets looks good, and they went into the match with three spinners.

“Wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. Side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters.” Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss.

Australia Women are the favourites to win the gold medal, and they would want to start the tournament with a win. Lanning said at the toss that they are used to of playing in challenging situations, and they would aim to win the tournament.

“We have played in big competitions. (Extra pressure?) We are so used to it to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge,” Meg Lanning said at the toss.

Who’s ready for some Commonwealth Games cricket?! The XI is in, with India winning the toss and electing to bat first at Edgbaston #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/L3BTXZKkRh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 29, 2022

INDW vs AUSW live on which channel

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Commonwealth Games in India, and the match between Australia Women and India Women will be broadcasted on the same as well. There are multiple channels available in the network, and the match will be broadcasted on different channels in different languages.

The match will be broadcasted live in English commentary on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. For the Hindi-loving audience, they can enjoy the match on Sony Ten 3.

Online, the match will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and website. However, the viewers will have to buy the premium pack by paying the subscription fee in order to stream the match. The Jio sim users can watch the match for free by downloading the Jio TV app on their devices.

For the users in Australia, the Birmingham T20I match will be broadcasted live on Channel 7.