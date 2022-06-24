Beausejour Stadium St Lucia Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium?

Beausejour Stadium St Lucia Test records: Starting from today, St Lucia will be hosting a Test match after 12 months.

The second Test match of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies will begin at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium from today. Formerly known as the Beausejour Stadium, the venue will be hosting a Test match after 12 months.

West Indies, who have participated in all nine Test matches at this venue by virtue of being the hosts, have won just one losing and drawing four matches each. Bangladesh, who have played a couple of St Lucia Tests till date, have lost and drawn a match each here.

Currently 0-1 down in a two-match series, Bangladesh would be eager to register their maiden Test victory at this venue in order to prevent a series loss. With the hosts in quite some form in this format at home, fans can expect a riveting Test match in the days to come.

Beausejour Stadium St Lucia Test records

Highest run-scorers in St Lucia Tests are Brian Lara (389), Kraigg Brathwaite (305), Chris Gayle (282), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (276) and Roston Chase (242). Among players taking part in this series, Jermaine Blackwood (183), Tamim Iqbal (112) and Mominul Haque (59) have played Test cricket at this venue in the past.

Proper first day out in the middle at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium #MenInMaroon #WIvBAN 🇱🇨 pic.twitter.com/gptD6uxHFo — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 22, 2022

Highest Test wicket-takers at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium are Kemar Roach (26), Shannon Gabriel (23), Kagiso Rabada (11), Keshav Maharaj (9) and Miguel Cummins (9). Among players taking part in this series, Kyle Mayers (6), Alzarri Joseph (6) and Jayden Seales (5) have experience of playing St Lucia Tests.

Highest innings totals in St Lucia Tests

Current lot of Bangladeshi cricketers might not have played a lot of Test cricket here but Bangladesh do have one among the Top Five innings totals in St Lucia Tests to their name.