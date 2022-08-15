Belfast stadium pitch report: Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch report for IRE vs AFG 4th T20I

Belfast stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match.

Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the 4th T20I of the 5-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast. Ireland lead the series 2-1, and they would want to seal the series by winning this match, whereas Afghanistan would play to stay in the series.

After losing two games on the trot, Afghanistan won their last match, and they would want to continue their momentum. The batters of the side finally looked in a good rhythm, and the bowling of the side is already reliable. Ireland would not want to be complacent in this one and would aim to seal the series.

Belfast stadium pitch report

A total of three T20Is have been played in the series so far, and this track has been equally good for both batters and bowlers. Both set of players have loved playing here, and the 4th T20I match is expected to behave the same as well. A fresh pitch is expected after a gap of three days.

The pitch has favoured the batters due to its true bounce, and the batters have been able to play their shots freely on this very track. They can trust the pace on this wicket, and the faster outfield will make the job easier for them in this game. The boundaries of this ground are not huge as well.

AfghanAtalan will meet Ireland in the 4th T20I tomorrow. Ireland leads the series 2-1 and Afghanistan will be desperately looking for a victory to level the five-match T20I series between the two sides. #AfghanAtalan | #IREvAFG2022 pic.twitter.com/1mGRebkgye — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 14, 2022

For the bowlers, the pacers have been able to move the ball in the initial overs of the match, and they will again play a very big role in this match. Even the spinners have got a little bit of help in the latter half of the match. So, there will be a good competition between the bat and the ball.

A total of 3 T20Is have been played in the series so far, where the average 1st innings score has been 160 runs, which reflects an even competition. Both captains would love to chase upon winning the toss.