Weather in Belfast today: Weather forecast Civil Service Cricket Club Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20

Weather in Belfast today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the third IRE vs AFG T20I.

The fourth T20I of Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland 2022 will be played in Belfast today. Another afternoon start according to the local time, it will fall into the sub-continent’s prime-time television viewing slot.

The five-match T20I series remains alive post Afghanistan registering an assuring 22-run victory in the third T20I at the same venue on Friday. While the visitors will have to win this match as well in order to not play a dead-rubber fifth T20I on Wednesday, the hosts would be eyeing a victory to seal the series today itself.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@fazalfarooqi10 to miss the remainder of the Ireland series due to a right side strain. He has developed a sudden sharp pain in his right lateral thorax, mid axillary line area during the 3rd T20I and thus has been advised to rest for a while.#IREvAFG2022 pic.twitter.com/bpCIAuF2QL — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 14, 2022

Weather in Belfast today

Set to host all the five T20Is, Belfast has already managed to host three consecutive uninterrupted matches. Having said that, that streak might get an interruption in the form of rain on Monday.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 51% rain probability in Belfast at the time of toss. If this weather prediction holds true, fans shouldn’t be surprised to witness a delayed toss at the Civil Service Cricket Club.

It will only be after around 90 minutes from the scheduled start of the match that the rain probability is expected to decrease to 34%. Set to remain the same till 06:00 PM (local time), rain probability will further decrease to <30 in the subsequent hours.

Therefore, a rain-affected fourth T20I could be in line for us today. With the weather forecast being comparatively better towards the evening, players and spectators would be hoping for enough time to complete a rain-curtailed match, at least.

Civil Service Cricket Club hourly weather

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 29%).

08:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).