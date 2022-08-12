Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast T20 records: Average score T20 Belfast and highest successful run chase

Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast T20 records: Belfast will be hosting its third T20I within fourth day tonight.

The third T20I of the ongoing Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland will be played in Belfast tonight. Civil Service Cricket Club, which will be hosting all the five T20Is of this series, will be hosting a third match within fourth day on Friday.

Despite their poor head-to-head T20I record against Afghanistan, Ireland have managed to make the most of home conditions by winning the first two matches of the series. With Afghanistan winning the toss and electing to bat in both the matches, Ireland chased 169 and 123 runs with seven and five wickets in hand respectively earlier this week.

Afghanistan, who had won both their away T20Is against Ireland before this tour, will be playing a must-win match after commencing this tour with a couple of losses. A third consecutive loss will end all chances of the visitors winning this series. Hence, fans can expect a tightly-contested third T20I which will begin in less than two hours from now.

Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast T20 records

Since hosting its first T20I 14 years ago, Belfast has been venue to a total of 23 completed matches in this format till date. Readers must note that the venue has an average innings total of 129.6 in men’s T20Is.

Out of the 23 completed T20Is, 15 have been won by teams batting second. In what is the third-highest T20I innings total at this venue, the highest successful run-chase here was registered by New Zealand (180/4) after sealing a 175-run target exactly three weeks ago. It is noteworthy that T20I run-chases in excess of 150 runs have been chased only a couple of times in Belfast.

