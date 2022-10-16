WI vs Scotland head to head record in T20: West Indies vs Scotland T20 records and stats

WI vs Scotland head to head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for WI vs SCO T20 World Cup match.

The third First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between West Indies and Scotland in Hobart tomorrow making it the second venue to host the tournament.

In what hasn’t been the best of years for both the teams, West Indies have won seven and lost 13 out of the 20 T20Is that they’ve played this year. Scotland, on the other hand, have lost both their T20Is in 2022.

As far as their recent form is concerned, West Indies have won only one out of their last eight T20Is. Only team to have made as many as 12 changes to their squad from ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the current West Indian squad has a lot to prove as a completely different unit. Only team to have won the T20 World Cup twice, this West Indian team is all in readiness of beginning a whole new era for them.

Speaking about these two teams’ record down under, West Indies have won one and lost four (including two earlier this month) out of their five Australia T20Is. Meanwhile, Scotland will be playing their first-ever T20I in Australia on Monday. Both their ODIs in this country had resulted in losses against Sri Lanka and Australia during ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

WI vs Scotland head to head record in T20

Readers must note that no head-to-head T20I record is available for these two teams primarily because of them never playing a match against each other in this format.

First Group B match of this tournament will also be the first West Indies vs Scotland T20I in the history of cricket.

It is noteworthy that West Indies and Scotland have played three ODIs against each other over the years. Not surprising by any means, West Indies had ended up winning on each of the three occasions.