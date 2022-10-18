Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report WI vs ZIM: West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Hobart match pitch report

Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report WI vs ZIM: Both the teams will play their penultimate match of the World Cup group stage on Wednesday.

Despite a batting line-up extending till no.10 in the order, the West Indies were handed a heavy drubbing by 42 runs at the hands of Scotland, during their opening match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

The West Indian T20 playing XI on Monday, witnessed the hard-hitter Odean Smith coming in to bat at the fall of the eighth wicket, but barring a certain Jason Holder (38 off 33), none of them even looked like threatening the Scottish bowlers to chase down the total of 160 runs.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, riding on the back of some serious batting form of their experienced Sikandar Raza (82 off 48) made heavy work for the Ireland batters, who ultimately fell short of the 175-run target by 31 runs.

Both West Indies and Zimbabwe will now face each other during the crucial 8th match of the World Cup on Wednesday, at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart.

A loss for the Windies would mean that the two-time T2o World Champions would be crashed out of the ongoing edition.

Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report WI vs ZIM

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart is yet again expected to befriend the pacers and batters, as was the case during the previous two matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup a couple of days ago.

Ireland’s Joshua Little, who picked up three of the seven Zimbabwean wickets at this venue on Monday, exclaimed during the innings break, “It’s a high-scoring ground with short sides either side, so just got to go out there and do our thing and hopefully we get across the line today. It was definitely skidding on even with the new ball. A little bit of nip, not much spin, it’s a nice wicket.”

Overall, the wicket will stay true to the bounce, which means that the batters will yet again have the upper hand throughout the match, with the ball expected to skid on later due to dew.