WI vs ZIM T20 head to head record: West Indies vs Zimbabwe head to head records and stats

WI vs ZIM T20 head to head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup match.

If Ireland and Scotland will resume their T20I rivalry after more than three years in Hobart tomorrow, West Indies and Zimbabwe will resume the same after almost a decade in the fourth double-header day of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Contrary to expectation and reputation, West Indies find themselves in a spot of bother after losing their tournament opener to Scotland yesterday. Only team to have lifted the T20 World Cup twice, West Indies would (and should) be desperate to win this match in a bid to stay alive for Super 12 qualification and avoiding themselves a lot of embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe find themselves in a position to beat West Indies (something they have done in the past) and almost book a Super 12 berth. Playing a T20 World Cup after six years, qualifying to the second round would be quite an achievement for Zimbabwe. Considering their recent form, the same was always expected to happen.

The last of three West Indies-Zimbabwe T20I was played in North Sound during Zimbabwe’s tour of West Indies 2013. Chasing a 159-run target, all Zimbabwe had managed to score were 117/6 in 20 overs. With a lot of current players not part of that match, there aren’t many head-to-head player records between these two teams for this particular format.

WI vs ZIM T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 3

Matches won by WI: 2

Matches won by ZIM: 1

Matches played at neutral venues: 0 (WI 0, ZIM 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (WI 0, ZIM 0)

WI average score against ZIM: 123

ZIM average score against WI: 117

Most runs for WI: 36 (Johnson Charles)

Most runs for ZIM: 49 (Craig Ervine)

Most wickets for WI: NA

Most wickets for ZIM: 1 (Tendai Chatara)

Most catches for WI: NA

Most catches for ZIM: 2 (Craig Ervine)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).