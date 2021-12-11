Fifth Ashes Test: Hobart’s Blundstone Arena to host Ashes 2021-22 Finale in a pink-ball test

Fifth Ashes Test: Hobart’s Blundstone Arena will host the 5th Ashes 2021-22 test, and it will be a pink-ball Test.

It is now confirmed that Hobart’s Blundstone Arena will host the 5th Ashes 2021-22 test. The match will be a D/N test, and it will be played with the pink ball. After Adelaide, this is will be the 2nd D/N test of the Ashes.

Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth were initially chosen to host the games. However, the final test of the series at Perth’s Optus Stadium got canceled. There is a mandatory rule of 14-day quarantine in Western Australia. Tasmania Cricket gave a formal request to host the test, and they defeated SCG and MCG in the process. Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra were in the race too, but Hobart finally won the battle.

Peter Gutwein, head of Tasmania cricket has expressed his delight in the same.

“This is a famous victory for Tasmania,” premier Peter Gutwein said.

“This top-level international event will be the biggest sporting event our state has ever hosted.”

“I’d like to thank Cricket Tasmania for their support with our bid. Also Cricket Australia for the way they engaged with us on this. And for making the right decision in the interests of cricket and development of the game across the country.”

🚨 FIFTH VODAFONE ASHES TEST LANDS IN HOBART 🚨 It’s official! We will host the fifth and deciding Vodafone Ashes Test in a day-night match from Friday 14 to Tuesday 18 January 🏏 READ: https://t.co/t1lTpfV2wM pic.twitter.com/KwUKemtz9E — Blundstone Arena (@BlundstoneArena) December 10, 2021

Fifth Ashes Test: Blundstone Arena to host the D/N Ashes 2021-22 test

Hobart’s Blundstone Arena was always the favourite to host the test. This will be the first test in Hobart after 2016, and the first-ever Ashes game here. In 2016, South Africa and Australia met each other in a test game here. The D/N timings will allow the broadcasters to use the same slot as the Perth test. There is a different time zone in Perth, and the pink-ball test will match that time.

“We are delighted to announce that Blundstone Arena in Hobart will be hosting an Ashes Test match for the first time and thank the Tasmanian Government for its support,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said.

Hobart will become the 4th venue in Australia after Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane to host a D/N test. Almost 14,000 people are expected to be allowed to host the game. Hobart was set to host Australia vs Afghanistan test last month, but it got postponed.