Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir fight: Cutting and Tanvir’s obscene gesture rivalry finds new episode in PSL 7

Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir fight: The two seasoned campaigners resumed their on-field combats in Pakistan Super League 7.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Lahore, Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators pacer Sohail Tanvir were involved in a heated mid-pitch exchange.

It all happened in the penultimate over of Zalmi’s innings when Cutting hit as many as four sixes off Tanvir. On 9* (7) at the start of the over, Cutting kick-started the over by hitting three consecutive sixes against the left-arm bowler.

It was after the second six that Cutting gave Tanvir a double-hand middle-finger gesture only to receive one in return. After hitting the fourth six, Cutting couldn’t hold himself back from even uttering a few words. Walking back to his run-up, Tanvir returned towards Cutting to respond as the duo had a heated exchange.

Readers must note that this is not the first time when Cutting and Tanvir have lost control of their emotions against each other on a cricket field. Their rivalry dates back to 2018 when they had put on display a similar episode during a Caribbean Premier League match in Guyana.

Representing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Cutting had hit a six off Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Tanvir. On the following delivery, Tanvir’s yorker dismissed Cutting to register an archetype sport-related revenge. However, it was Tanvir who had made a similar obscene gesture towards Cutting back in the day.

Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir fight

While Cutting’s 14-ball 36 played a crucial role in powering Zalmi to 185/7 in 20 overs, their innings was initially fueled by a 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Shoaib Malik (58) and Hussain Talat (51). Opening the bowling for Gladiators, Tanvir ended up conceding 50 runs in his four overs.

Despite opening batter Will Smeed top-scoring with 99 (60), Quetta eventually fell short by 24 runs. A fourth PSL 7 victory has kept Zalmi’s qualification chances alive and comparatively easier. Gladiators, on the other hand, will have to win both their matches by significant margins in order to qualify for the playoffs.