“You little beauty”: Ben Cutting smashes a mammoth 107m Six vs Multan Sultans; the biggest so far in PSL 2023

During the 11th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the Multan Sultans prevailed over the Karachi Kings by 3 runs in what turned out to be a humdinger of a contest.

En route a stiff target of 197 runs, the Kings were off to a blistering start courtesy of a scintillating knock from England’s in-form batter James Vince (75 off 34), whose 7 Fours and 6 Sixes took the team total past the 100-run mark by the ninth Over of the chase itself.

However, his unfortunate Run Out the next Over had made way for the Multan bowlers to try and grab the batting line-up by the scruff of the neck. They were pretty much successful indeed, as they were ultimately left to defend 48 runs in the final three Overs, and then 40 in the final 12 deliveries.

Yet another superb knock off the bat of Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim (46 off 26) from this point in the match gave them a sniff, but they still required 22 off the final Over.

With Imad smashing a nervous looking Abbas Afridi for a Six off a waist-height No-Ball the very first delivery, it looked like Karachi’s match to lose for sure.

Ben Cutting smashes a mammoth 107m Six

Facing the third delivery of the Over was Ben Cutting, who smashed a slower delivery bowled right in the slot by Afridi deep into the stands at the Cow corner region for a humongous 107 meters Six, which also happens to be the biggest six of the ongoing PSL 2023 thus far.

However, Afridi managed to hold his nerve and prevented Kings from scoring 6 runs off the next four deliveries, and thereby handing Multan their fourth win of the season and retain their position at the top of the points table.

Earlier, continuing with his purple patch of form, Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan (110* off 64) smashed his maiden PSL century, and helped his team post the total of 196/2 in their 20 Overs.