Ben Cutting IPL 2022 team: Is Ben Cutting playing IPL 2022?

Ben Cutting IPL 2022 team: Ben Cutting gained all the highlights after his spat with Sohail Tanvir in the Pakistan Super League.

Aussie all-rounder Ben Cutting made all sorts of highlights after his incident against Sohail Tanvir in the Pakistan Super League. Ben Cutting smashed Sohail Tanvir for three consecutive sixes, and he then showed double middle-fingers to Tanvir. Tanvir also took his revenge by taking Ben Cutting’s catch on Naseem Shah’s bowling. He also made the same gestures to Ben Cutting.

This rivalry between Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir has been there for the last four years. In a CPL game, Sohail Tanvir showed the middle-finger to Ben Cutting. Looks like Ben Cutting was waiting for that moment. However, both of them are can face some disciplinary actions.

Ben Cutting is a hard-hitting all-rounder from Australia. He has the ability to hit big sixes at the lower-order, whereas he is also a handy wicket-taker. Cutting is married to Erin Holland, who is currently doing the broadcasting duties in the Pakistan Super League.

Ben Cutting IPL 2022 team

Ben Cutting has been a part of four IPL teams in the past. He has been a part of Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Mumbai Indians. In the last season, he was a part of the KKR side, that reached the final of the tournament.

Did Ben Cutting,,,,,,, really — Ian Bishop (@irbishi) February 15, 2022

However, in IPL 2022 auction, he was not picked by any of the teams. Cutting is a T20 specialist player, but it was a little surprise that he was not picked. He could have been a decent all-rounder for any of the teams. So, if there are no proper injury concerns to any overseas players, it is unlikely that Ben Cutting will play a part in IPL 2022.

Ben Cutting has played cricket all around the world, and he has been a part of many franchises in the past. He has scored 2718 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 148.03, whereas he has scalped 129 wickets in bowling.