Ben Stokes 5 sixes Durham cricket: Ben Stokes hits 34 runs in one over in County Championship 2022

Ben Stokes 5 sixes Durham cricket: Ben Stokes smashed Josh Baker for 34 runs in one over to complete a 64-ball century in County Cricket.

New England test captain Ben Stokes has made a brilliant start to the English cricket summer. Stokes, who missed the Indian Premier League to focus on red-ball cricket is representing Durham in the County Championship.

Durham are up against Worcestershire in their third game of the County Championship Division Two at the New Road Stadium in Worcestershire. Durham won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat surface, and the batters of the side took full advantage of the same.

Stokes, who missed the initial two games of the tournament made a brilliant return in the third game and scored an unbeaten century.

Ben Stokes smashed his century against Worcestershire in just 64 balls. He smashed the young English spinner Josh Baker for 34 runs in one over, where Ben Stokes smashed five sixes on the first five balls and ended the over with a boundary.

Stokes smashed the first six over the long-on boundary, whereas the second, third and fourth six were towards mid-wicket, long-off and long-on, respectively. Ben Stokes smashed the fifth ball towards the long-on boundary again, by which he completed his century in just 64 balls.

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣ What. An. Over. 34 from six balls for @benstokes38 as he reaches a 64 ball century 👏#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/yqPod8Pchm — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 6, 2022

This was Ben Stokes’ first game after becoming the new test captain of England. Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root as the new test captain of England, where Root stepped down after an abysmal Ashes and a struggling West Indian tour.

Stokes was appointed the vice-captain of the side in 2017. Ben Stokes once led the English cricket team in 2020 against West Indies, when Joe Root was on paternity leave. England lost that game against West Indies.

Ben Stokes possesses some incredible numbers in the test format. Ben Stokes has scored 5061 test runs at 35.89, courtesy of 11 centuries and 26 half-centuries. He also has 174 wickets under his belt with the red ball.