“I’m delighted to return home”: Moeen Ali leaves Worcestershire to join Warwickshire for the next three County seasons

Moeen Ali has completed his switch from Worcestershire to Warwickshire by signing a three-year white-ball contract.

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has signed a three-year white-ball contract with the county side Warwickshire. He has completed his switch from Worcestershire. Ali will be available to play in the County Championship as well on a pay-as-you-play basis.

The English all-rounder has made his mark in white-ball cricket with both bat and the ball. Ali is a veteran of 5002 T20 runs courtesy of 2 centuries and 26 half-centuries, whereas he has also scalped 163 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

Ali started his professional career in England with Warwickshire through the Warwickshire Academy and Second XI ranks. He has played in numerous T20 leagues around the world.

Moeen Ali expresses delight on joining Warwickshire

Moeen Ali has expressed his delight in re-joining the Birmingham Bears for the next three seasons. He said that he was born and raised just a few miles outside the stadium. Ali insists that he could not say no to the opportunity of coming back home and believes that he has some unfinished business with Birmingham. [Birmingham Bears is the name of the Warwickshire T20 side]

“I’m delighted to return home to Edgbaston. I was born and raised just a few miles away from the stadium, with my life always centered around Birmingham,” Ali said.

“When the opportunity presented itself, it was a decision I couldn’t say no to and I believe I have unfinished business at the Bears.”

BREAKING: Moeen Ali has confirmed he is leaving Worcestershire to rejoin home county Warwickshire 🏏pic.twitter.com/r1llsbuYNk — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 6, 2022

Paul Farbrace, Director of cricket of the club has said that signing a player like Moeen Ali shows the ambitions of the club. He said that the experience of Moeen Ali will be vital in the overall development of the team.

“Mo is a huge signing for Warwickshire and a real statement of intent for our ambitions. Mo is someone I’ve known for many years and is a leader on and off-the-pitch. The experience he will bring to the Club will be pivotal in our development as a team,” Farbrace said.