Washington Sundar Lancashire: Washington Sundar County debut wicket on 2nd ball video

Washington Sundar Lancashire: Indian all-rounder got his first County Championship wicket on the 2nd ball of his first over.

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar joined County side Lancashire for the full Royal One Day Cup starting 2 August 2022, and he will be available to play a few county championship games as well for the Lancashire side.

The Indian all-rounder has impressed everyone with both bat and ball in international cricket. He made his ODI debut for India at the tender age of 18 years against Sri Lanka in 2017, his T20I debut came just a few days after his ODI debut. Sundar has represented 31 T20Is and 4 ODIs, where he has scalped 25 and 5 wickets respectively.

Sundar made his test debut against Australia in the iconic Brisbane test in 2021, where he impressed everyone with his batting and bowling skills. He scored 62 runs in the first innings, and he made some important runs in the 2nd innings as well. Sundar scalped four wickets with the ball as well.

Washington Sundar made his debut for Lancashire in the County Championship game against Northamptonshire at the County Ground in Northampton. Lancashire were asked to bowl first by Northamptonshire, and he made an instant impact on the game. He got the wicket of Northamptonshire’s captain Will Young on his 2nd ball.

Sundar bowled a good length delivery outside off-stump, which Young wanted to cut, but he failed and nicked the ball. Dane Vilas made no mistake behind the wicket and took an easy catch. The off-spinner from India was elated upon getting this wicket.

Sundar was at the NCA before joining the Lancashire side, and he has been struggling with injuries for the past year. He missed the four tests against England last year, whereas he also missed the 2nd leg of IPL 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. He faced injury issues in IPL 2022 as well playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.