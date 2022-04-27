Ben Stokes captain: Will Ben Stokes replace Joe Root as England cricket captain?

Ben Stokes captain: The English all-rounder is set to become the new test captain of the side after the resgnation of Joe Root.

The last few months have not been great for English cricket. England lost the Ashes 2021-22 in Australia, where they could not win a single game in the series. The West Indies tour was also a disappointment for the side. After the West Indies tour, Joe Root stepped down as the captain of the side.

“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket,” Root said in an official statement issued by ECB (England Cricket Board).

The Telegraph has reported that English all-rounder Ben Stokes has agreed to be the new captain of the England test team. He had a meeting with the new director of cricket Rob Key, and it is revealed that he will be announced as the new captain of the side soon.

A few days ago, it was reported that James Anderson and Stuart Broad won’t be considered for the upcoming home England Ashes, but it is now reported that Ben Stokes wants both of them to be included in the side.

According to The Telegraph, Ben Stokes is set to be named England Test captain, and his first move will be to bring Stuart Broad and James Anderson back into the fold. pic.twitter.com/Pnt7KGChU2 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 27, 2022

Rob Key is expected to address a press conference on Thursday, and the announcement of Ben Stokes as the new captain of the side can be made that day. It is also reported that current Gujarat Titans coach Gary Kirsten will be the new head coach of the side.

Broad and Anderson were left for the West Indies tests, where the English team couldn’t perform well. It is said that Ben Stokes wants both the experienced pacers to be a part of his plans.

Ben Stokes has not captained much at the international level, but he has been a deputy of Joe Root for a very long time. Stokes has scored 5061 test runs at 35.89, courtesy of 11 centuries and 26 half-centuries. He also has 174 wickets under his belt with the red cherry.