‘He b*****d about my” – Vince McMahon once told this WWE Legend to grow up and quit crying

The former Chief of WWE, Vince McMahon was known for strict following of the mannerisms. The former Boss used to speak boldly with his team of wrestlers without adding any filters. The rules that used to get formed by the consent of Vince needed to be followed by everyone and the one who breaks it was needed to bear severe punishment.

This led the company of WWE under Vince McMahon to form various rules and put a ban on the use of various terms as well as objects in the company. ECW legend Sabu in the recent past disclosed one such incident about Vince McMahon. Sabu revealed that Vince gave strict orders to one of the legendary wrestlers of the company. The orders of Vince to the wrestler were to stop crying and to grow up.

The wrestler who received strict orders from the former Boss of WWE is none other than Paul Wight. Paul was formerly associated with the company of WWE. He used to wrestle under the ring name, The Big Show. The wrestler is currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). ECW legend Sabu, speaking about The Big Show said that Vince gave orders to Pual Wight to grow up and quit crying. The orders were given based on the complaint made by Sabu.

The seven-foot star, Big Show had squared off against Sabu in a series of WWE ECW live event matches in 2006. The two men also fought in an Extreme Rules match at SummerSlam. With The Big Show picking up the win to retain the ECW World Championship. The ECW legend recently spoke in a “Title Match Wrestling” interview. On the platform, Sabu recalled how his opponent told McMahon he disliked being hit with steel chair shots to the head.

Sabu said that Big Show was pretty gracious about putting him over. He further added that Paul sold everything that Sabu did to him. Also, the seven-foot wrestler b*****d about the chairs, that they were too stiff. It was then that Paul was told by the former Boss of WWE, Vince McMahon to grow up and quit crying about the chair. It was back in 2010 when WWE banned steel chair shots to the head. The ban was made as a part of its Impact Concussion Management Program. The Talent Wellness rule change stated that “the use of folding props to strike an opponent in the head” was no longer allowed. Since then, the company has been following that as well as the talents no longer hit the opponents on the head with chairs.

“Big Show, he was pretty gracious about putting me over,” Sabu said. “He sold everything I did to him. Now and then, he b*****d about my chairs being too stiff but other than that he was okay. Actually, Vince told him to grow up and quit crying about the chair.”