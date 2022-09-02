Jonny Bairstow injury: What is lower limb injury in cricket? What happened to Jonny Bairstow?

Jonny Bairstow injury: The England wicket-keeper batter has come with an unfortunate news for his fans for the rest of the English summer.

In what has come as a huge blow for England Cricket and their fans, their in-form wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup scheduled to commence from October this year in Australia.

The news comes in just a few hours post the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the 15-member squad for the World Cup, of which Bairstow was also a part.

As per the ECB website, the 32-year-old became victim of a ‘freak accident’ while playing golf on Friday in Leeds, which has injured his lower limb.

The extent of injury seems to be a grave one, as he is set to miss all of England’s upcoming summer fixtures till the World Cup, beginning with the third and final Test match of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England at the Kennington Oval next week.

Jonny Bairstow injury

Jonny Bairstow took to his Instagram handle a few minutes ago, to agonizingly express disappointment on his unavailability for the upcoming few months on the field, while also stating that his injured limb will have to undergo an operation for the treatment of the same.

“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/ tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back… Jonathan Marc ❤️,” exclaimed Bairstow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21)

What is lower limb injury in cricket?

A lower limb injury might be consequent of a sprained ankle, a twisted foot, or a sudden turn, which leads to swelling, bruising, and pain, most often on the outside of the foot.

To get a know-how as to how huge a blow his injury might be for England, Bairstow has been in tremendous form this year, with a dream run in terms of his batting performances, especially in the Test format.

After smashing three consecutive centuries against New Zealand a couple of months ago, he smashed tons in each of the two innings against India last month, to become the leading run-scorer so far in Tests, with over a thousand runs and an average of 66.31.

He followed up his Test tons, with a 53-ball 90 versus South Africa in the first T20I at Bristol as well.

As for the third Test at The Oval versus South Africa is concerned, Nottinghamshire Southpaw batter Ben Duckett has been included in the side as his replacement.

Bairstow’s replacement in England T20 World Cup squad will be announced later.