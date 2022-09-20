Ben Stokes retirement: Why is Jos Buttler not playing today’s 1st T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi?

Ben Stokes retirement: The England Test skipper will miss the ongoing away T20I series against Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup.

During the first of the historic seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi, England have won the Toss and elected to field first.

“It’s massive for us and massive for Pakistan as well. I’ve not been to Pakistan much in my life so to represent England as captain here is amazing,” remarked Moeen Ali post winning the Toss.

For those unaware, Pakistan and England are set to become the only ICC Full Member nations to play a seven-match T20I series, with the latter touring Pakistan after 17 years to play a limited Overs series.

Both the teams have handed maiden T20I caps to one player each. While fast bowler Luke Wood will make his maiden appearance in England colours, Southpaw batter Shan Masood, who has also been included in Pakistan’s 15-member World Cup squad, will play his maiden T20I for the country today.

Ben Stokes retirement

England Test team skipper Ben Stokes had announced his ODI format retirement in July this year, citing workload management and prioritizing Test Cricket in the log term.

However, he will continue to play the T20I format, and is also a part of the England squad for the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia.

As for the T20I series against Pakistan, the Durham allrounder has been rested, after successfully competing against South Africa in the three-match Test series at home.

England’s limited format captain Jos Buttler has arrived Pakistan as the designated skipper of the team, but will miss the Karachi-leg of the series (first three T20Is) owing to his calf-injury , which he had picked up during ‘The Hundred’ tournament in England last month.

Hence, it is allrounder Moeen Ali, who will lead the side in his absence during the initial three T20Is.