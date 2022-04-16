“Best 5 crores RCB has ever spent”: Veda Krishnamurthy lauds Dinesh Karthik’s signing as the best 5 crores RCB ever spent in the auction

Dinesh Karthik has been absolutely brilliant in the IPL 2022 and Indian Women’s cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has a lot of praise for him.

In the IPL 2022 game against Delhi Capitals, Dinesh Karthik again proved his class with the bat. Royal Challengers Bangalore were asked to bat first after winning the toss, and Dinesh Karthik again showed why he is still one of the bests in the finishing business.

At the end of 13 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore were 110-5, and they were clearly struggling. But then came, Dinesh Karthik’s masterclass with the bat. Karthik smashed 28 runs in the 18th over of the game against Mustafizur Rahman. The team ended at 189-5, where Karthik scored 66 runs in just 34 balls at a strike rate of 194.12.

The 6th wicket partnership of 97* runs between Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed is the 3rd best in the history of IPL. Apart from Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed scored 32 runs in 21 balls, whereas Glenn Maxwell also scored a brilliant half-century. The duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli failed again.

Veda Krishnamurthy lauds Dinesh Karthik’s signing by RCB

Indian women’s team’s batter Veda Krishnamurthy also commented on the same. She called Dinesh Karthik’s selection the best 5 crores RCB ever spent in the auction. RCB bought Dinesh Karthik for a price of INR 5.50 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Karthik used to play for Kolkata Knight Riders before.

The best 5crs @RCBTweets has ever spent !! @DineshKarthik 🔥🔥 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 16, 2022

Veda Krishnamurthy is a part of the Kannada commentary team for IPL 2022. She has scored 875 T20I runs and 829 ODI runs for the Indian Women’s cricket team. She also has three ODI wickets under her belt.

Dinesh Karthik has been absolutely outstanding for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. Karthik has scored 197 IPL 2022 runs at 197.00, whereas his strike rate has been 209.57. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won their game against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders due to Karthik’s finishing only.