The entirety of the Indian Premier League season this year were moments of celebration for fans each time the Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped on the field. However, nothing beats the joy, exhilaration, and the festive mood of a birthday as the former India captain turns 42 years of age today.

While scores of fan pages dedicated to Dhoni have already wished the man in advance, the fans outside the world of internet have been busy planning the manner in which the special day would be celebrated.

For instance, fans in Hyderabad have already erected a massive 52-feet cut-out of MS Dhoni to mark their love and devotion for their role model. The cut-out displays Dhoni wearing the Indian team limited-overs jersey, which depicts a shot of him from one of his batting innings.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DHONIism/status/1676773937483747328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Here’s how people congratulated him tonight across social media and wished he would celebrate many more happy birthdays in his life moving forward.

Best Birthday Wishes For MS Dhoni On His 42nd Birthday

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1677030049760034817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1677025222346637313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VijayFansTrends/status/1677023580901773312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SuriyaStardom/status/1677024255211622400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LoyalSachinFan/status/1677026579057373184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CricSubhayan/status/1677022308668702720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1677022254633476096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thebharatarmy/status/1677022351882616832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/superking1818/status/1677016469148946434?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JioCinema/status/1677022097179312128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1677029527946682368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Man From Rajasthan Writes Letter Written With His Blood Ahead of Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday

With Dhoni set to celebrate his birthday this year in his hometown Ranchi, a certain super fan named Vijesh Kumar has arrived all the way from Rajasthan to meet the former.

Hailing from the city of Bhilwara, Vijesh wishes to invite Dhoni to his city and request him to inaugurate a certain 12-over tournament which he has organized on the day of his birthday.

Perhaps realizing the enormity of his near-impossible request, he claims to have written the invitation letter for the same with his own blood. As per the man, the tournament will comprise of a total of 12 teams which can partake from any part of the country. It remains to be seen whether or not he manages to even meet his idol on his birthday.