Best partnership in IPL: Highest 1st wicket partnership in IPL

Best partnership in IPL: The LSG batting pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have smashed quite some IPL batting records versus KKR today.

During the 66th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opening batting pair of skipper KL Rahul and wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock have smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders black and blue, as they ultimately head back towards the pavilion unbeaten, posting a gigantic total of 210/0 in their 20 Overs.

The duo made mockery of the KKR bowling line up, in what is a must-win match for them to keep their playoffs hope alive. Shattering multiple records, the Rahul-de Kock pair have now registered the highest ever partnership in IPL history for the first wicket.

Also, the 210-run stand is the highest partnership for any wicket against the KKR, with the previous best being 167* between Rohit Sharma and Herschelle Gibbs for the second wicket in IPL 2012 for the Mumbai Indians.

Additionally, overall it is the third-highest stand for any wicket in the 15-year history of the marquee league.

Quinton de Kock, with his mind-blowing knock of 140* off mere 70 deliveries, was the aggressor-in-chief having smashed a total of 10 Fours and as many Sixes, at a strike rate of 200.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, scored 68* (51), with the help of three Fours and four Sixes, in what was his 5th score of 50+ in IPL 2022.

#LSG opening duo turning it on tonight. Cracking knock by de Kock 😜 #IPL2022 #LSGvsKKR — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 18, 2022

Best partnership in IPL

The record for highest and the best partnership in IPL history is held by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who stitched together a 229-run stand for the 2nd wicket for RCB in the year 2016, against the Gujarat Lions (GL).

Players Runs Wicket Team Versus Venue Date Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers 229 2nd RCB Gujarat Lions Bengaluru 14-May-16 Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers 215* 2nd RCB Mumbai Indians Wankhede 10-May-15 Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul 210* 1st Super Giants KKR DY Patil 18-May-22 Adam Gilchrist, Shaun Marsh 206 2nd Kings XI RCB Dharamsala 17-May-11 Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli 204* 2nd RCB Delhi Daredevils Delhi 17-May-12

Highest 1st wicket partnership in IPL