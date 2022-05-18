Quinton de Kock IPL century: Q de Kock century in IPL full list

Quinton de Kock IPL century: The wicket-keeper batter from Lucknow Super Giants has played a career-best Indian Premier League knock.

During the 66th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Navi Mumbai, Lucknow Super Giants wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has scored his fifth T20 century at a time when his team needed him to contribute significantly.

Opening the batting with captain KL Rahul (68*), de Kock smashed a career-best 140* (70) with the help of 10 fours and 10 sixes as the pair became the first-ever to play 20 overs in an IPL match without getting out.

de Kock, who received a reprieve by Kolkata Knight Riders debutant Abhijeet Tomar while on 12 in the third over bowled by Umesh Yadav, never looked back to make the most of a life in a crucial match tonight.

A watchful start witnessed de Kock and Rahul scoring 44 runs in the powerplay. de Kock, who had started to dominate the proceedings by then, brought up a 36-ball half-century in the 12th over. Even at this point, it never looked like that de Kock would finish his innings with a strike rate of 200.

Having scored 69* (48) by the 15th over, de Kock scored 71* (22) in the next five overs hitting boundaries at will at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. This period witnessed the left-handed batter hitting six fours and as many sixes targeting the likes of Varun Chakrvarthy, Andre Russell and Tim Southee.

Quinton de Kock IPL century full list

de Kock, who had scored his maiden IPL century in a Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2016, ended a six-year wait for an IPL century on Wednesday in the best possible manner.

What mad hitting by deKock here tonight along with the captain @klrahul 🔥 Fiesty and incredible! Tumbling records at IPL! Lagey raho @LucknowIPL 👏 👏 #LSGvKKR #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 18, 2022