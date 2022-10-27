“Bhai kya badla le liya teri team ne”: Virender Sehwag terms Zimbabwe win vs Pakistan as great revenge for fake Mr Bean

Virender Sehwag terms Zimbabwe win: The former Indian batter further added meat to the Mr. Bean controversy.

During the 24th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run to add to the list of upsets in this tournament.

Ranked four in MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan would’ve fancied their chances of treating a 131-run target against the 11th ranked team as a cakewalk on most occasions. However, Babar Azam (4) and his men ended up complicating matters to an unprecedented level.

Standing tall on their knack of making life difficult for them unnecessarily, Pakistani batters put on display another such example by faltering at the Perth Stadium after their most trusted pair in openers Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Babar Azam failed thoroughly.

Not giving up on the prospect of defending a below par total, Zimbabwean bowlers kept at it to restrict Pakistan to 129/8 in 20 overs. One of their biggest victories in the last two decades or so, it came on the back of a all-encompassing team effort.

It was a game-changing 14th over by Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza which perhaps brought Zimbabwe into the match for the first time. Raza, who dismissed Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan (17) and batter Haider Ali (0) on back-to-back deliveries, won the match award for his bowling figures of 4-0-25-3.

Virender Sehwag terms Zimbabwe win vs Pakistan as great revenge for fake Mr Bean

Former India batter Virender Sehwag took to social media platform Twitter to add meat to Fake Mr. Bean controversy with respect to this match. Sehwag retweeted a tweet by a Zimbabwean fan which started all this to term their victory over Pakistan as a “great revenge”.

“Bhai kya badla le liya teri team ne Fraud Pak Bean ka [Brother, what a revenge has been taken by your team for fraud Pakistani Bean],” Sehwag tweeted.

Bhai kya badla le liya teri team ne Fraud Pak Bean ka. Great revenge #ZimvPak https://t.co/oL0KJgLcys — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022

Having lost two consecutive matches in this World Cup, Pakistan have doubtlessly hurt their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.