Cricket

“Bhangra time in Amritsar”: Harbhajan Singh exults as Abhishek Sharma is roped in by SRH during IPL 2022 mega auction

"Bhangra time in Amritsar": Harbhajan Singh exults as Abhishek Sharma is roped in by SRH during IPL 2022 mega auction
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Ben Simmons had an emotional phone call with Kevin Durant after the Sixers traded him": The former ROTY is ecstatic to be in Brooklyn
Next Article
"I only saw Kobe Bryant at Staples Center through 4 years of living in Los Angeles": Quentin Richardson narrated his own Kobe story in an interview with the Lakers legend
Cricket Latest News
"Bhangra time in Amritsar": Harbhajan Singh exults as Abhishek Sharma is roped in by SRH during IPL 2022 mega auction
“Bhangra time in Amritsar”: Harbhajan Singh exults as Abhishek Sharma is roped in by SRH during IPL 2022 mega auction

Harbhajan Singh exults as Abhishek Sharma is roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the…