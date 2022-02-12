“Bhangra time in Amritsar”: Harbhajan Singh exults as Abhishek Sharma is roped in by SRH during IPL 2022 mega auction

Harbhajan Singh exults as Abhishek Sharma is roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Day 1 of the mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, with the 10 franchises going in neck-to-neck with the bidding battles amongst themselves.

As far as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp is concerned, the ‘Orange Army’ has opted to buy back as many players from its previous season(s) as possible, as is evident in their purchases thus far.

Joining the likes of Priyam Garg, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, and T Natarajan, the all-rounder from Punjab- Abhishek Sharma has also been roped in by the franchise at INR 6.50 Crore. Sharma’s bid began at a base price of INR 20 Lakh, and his acquisition involved an intense battle amongst the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the to-be debutant Gujarat Titans, and SRH.

SRH fight hard to keep hold of allrounder Abhishek Sharma! #IPLAuction — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 12, 2022

Former, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who too hails from Punjab, expressed his happiness for Abhishek Sharma as he made his way back in the franchise for which he has been playing since the 2019 season.

Bhangra time in Amritsar #Abhisheksharma sold 6.5 cr to @SunRisers — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

The 21-year-old Southpaw all-rounder has been a wonderful addition for the SRH, for someone who can bowl handy left-arm off spin, while can come up with some hefty blows right at the top-at the opening slot, or even lower down the order. He has, however, tasted decent success batting at the opening spot for his domestic side Punjab.

Sharma, who played the previous three seasons for SRH at mere INR 55 Lakh, was an important part of the India U19 World Cup squad, which lifted the title in 2018 under the captainship of Prithvi Shaw.

He was bought by the Delhi Daredevils at INR 55 Lakh during the 2018 auction, but was traded to SRH post the season, having offered his services for them ever since.