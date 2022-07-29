Cricket

“Chittar khaane se pehle runs banaa diye”: Yuvraj Singh compliments Shubman Gill for winning first Man of the Series award in international cricket

"Chittar khaane se pehle runs banaa diye": Yuvraj Singh compliments Shubman Gill for winning first Man of the Series award in international cricket
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Max Verstappen is raising the bar": George Russell heaps praises on 5'11 Red Bull star
Next Article
"I don't really care about the points gap"- 2021 World Champion Max Verstappen feels relaxed about his lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
Cricket Latest News
Harare Sports Club pitch report: Harare pitch report ZIM vs BAN T20 batting or bowling
Harare Sports Club pitch report: Harare pitch report ZIM vs BAN T20 batting or bowling

Harare Sports Club pitch report: Zimbabwe are set to play their first bilateral T20I series…