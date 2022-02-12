Highest bid in IPL history: List of most expensive player in IPL history

Highest bid in IPL history: The SportsRush brings you the list of the most expensive players in each of the IPL seasons.

The mega auction of IPL 2022 is underway in Bengaluru. All ten teams of the tournament are fighting hard to make a strong team for the season. IPL auction is certainly one of the most exciting days of the cricket calendar.

While some players’ careers will make a sharp turn, others will go unsold. Suresh Raina went unsold in the first attempt but he may get a deal on the second day.

Players like David Warner and Quinton de Kock went for a lesser price and the bowlers again took the best bids. However, Ishan Kishan created a record in IPL auction 2022 as Mumbai Indians spent in excess of INR 10 crore for the first time in an auction.

Highest bid in IPL history

In every IPL auction, a certain player gets the highest amount in the auction. Although, spending big does not guarantee success. There have been some incredible flops, whereas some of the players have absolutely justified their price in the auction.

Chennai Super Kings made MS Dhoni the most expensive signing of IPL 2008, and he is still there with the team. Under MS, Chennai has won four IPL titles, and he is still going on strong with them. KKR invested in Gautam Gambhir in 2011, and he led a bottom three team to two IPL titles. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir have been the most successful highest bid players. Mumbai Indians bought Kieron Pollard in 2010 for a record price, and his collaboration with the side is still going strong.

Although, the luck of Royal Challengers Bangalore is not great in this thing. They have signed Shane Watson and Yuvraj Singh for record amounts, but both of them did not pay them well. However, in terms of brand value, both of them were great. Shane Bond, Jaydev Unadkat, and Varun Chakravarthy also fall in the same category. All three of them were the highest-earning players of their respective auctions. Three of them could not live up to the expectations.