Cricket

Highest bid in IPL history: List of most expensive player in IPL history

Highest bid in IPL history: List of most expensive player in IPL history
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Dinesh Karthik IPL teams: Full list of Dinesh Karthik IPL stats and records
Next Article
"You get an example of Black Indigenous Excellence at a craft that only a few individuals out billions of people can do": Kyrie Irving's response to a fan comparing his and Kevin Durant's maturity to an 8th grader
Cricket Latest News
CSK purchased players 2022 auction: Today IPL auction CSK players list
CSK purchased players 2022 auction: Today IPL auction CSK players list

CSK purchased players 2022: Chennai Super Kings have continued on their tactic of banking on…