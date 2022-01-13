Big Bash 2021 points table: Which team is leading in BBL 11?

Big Bash 2021 points table: The battle amongst franchises intensifies as the Australian T20 league nears its business end.

With as many as three matches being forced to reschedule in the ongoing BBL 2021-22, the tournament has finally huffed and puffed towards the knock out games, with the league matches concluding on January 19 with a triple-header.

The halfway mark of the league saw defending champions Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scotchers surging up the points table with a decent enough points difference between them and the next six teams.

But, the league’s progression also witnessed Jason Sangha’s Sydney Thunder upping their game winning as many as six consecutive matches on the trot. This development meant that the Thunder now find themselves at the second spot in the points table.

On Thursday, however, the Hobart Hurricanes, on the back of a scintillating knock by their skipper Matthew Wade (83 off 54 deliveries) brought a halt to Thunder’s winnings spree with a 9-run victory at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

A spirited bowling performance from Riley Meredith (4-0-29-3) and Jordan Thompson (3-0-24-3) made sure that the Thunder successfully defended the score of 177/6.

The stumps looked at Riley the wrong way today 😎#TasmaniasTeam #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/C7D1sh366D — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 13, 2022

In the second fixture of the day, a match-winning performance from Melbourne Stars’ skipper Glenn Maxwell (68* off 45 deliveries) ensured that his team comfortably prevailed against Melbourne Renegades by 7 wickets, with 5.3 Overs to spare.

Maxwell’s knock was preceded by excellent bowling spells from the Stars bowlers with Haris Rauf, Qais Ahmed, and Sam Rainbird picking up 2 wickets each to restrict the Renegades to mere 122/7 in their 20 Overs.

With this loss, the Renegades now find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Big Bash 2021 points table (After Match no.48)

Continuing with their terrific run of form, the Perth Scorchers, with 10 wins out of 12 matches and a total of 37 points, are comfortably placed at the top of the points table.

Below them, at the second spot are the Sydney Thunder, leapfrogging the rest in no time, with 31 points under their belt, winning 8 games out of 12 matches.