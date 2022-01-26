BBL winners list by year: Full Big Bash winners list

BBL winners list by year: With three BBL titles each, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers would square off again in the coveted league’s final.

The culmination of an intensely-contested Challenger match between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers has meant that it is the Sixers, despite playing in a depleted side, have made it through to yet another BBL final, and are now on course to claim a historic hat-trick of titles in the renowned Australian T20 tournament.

It was a rather surprising duo of Hayden Kerr (98* off 58) and Sean Abbott (41 off 20), and their crucial 55-run partnership for the fifth wicket, that ultimately got the Sixers home off the final delivery, with 168 required to chase off the allotted 20 Overs.

It was a cliffhanger of a game by all means, when with 2 runs required off the final delivery, the Sydney Cricket Ground was witness to an assistant coach-cum wicket-keeper for the match- Jay Lenton trudging towards the 22-yards with the motive to run as hard as he could between the wickets. Kerr, ultimately finished the deal with a boundary.

Heartbroken 💔 But So proud of each and everyone . We had tough start to the competition but the way we fought back and get ourselves to this stage was unbelievable @StrikersBBL . Well done Coachh @dizzy259 and captain @petersiddle403 @mattshort95 @jwells_9 ❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) January 26, 2022

With the Perth Scorchers having already booked their berth in the final by defeating Sixers by 48 runs last Saturday, both these sides would yet again face in the final slated to take place on Friday, January 28, at the Dockland Stadium in Melbourne.

Interestingly, it will a sixth appearance for both these sides in a BBL final, having being crowned champions thrice each as well in the previous 10 editions of the tournament.

Moreover, it would be a repeat of the 2020-21 edition where the Sixers had defeated the Scorchers by 27 runs in the final.

BBL winners list by year

Sydney Sixers had won the inaugral edition of the league in 2011-12 as well against the Perth Scorchers, and would now look to claim a hat-trick of titles having won the previous two editions as well.

Scorchers, on the other hand, had bagged the titles during the 2013-14, 2014-15, and the 2016-17 editions of the league, while the Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder, and the Brisbane Heat have lifted the trophy one time each.